Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $209.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

