Comerica Bank Buys 21,605 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 148.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth $163,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth $219,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,846 shares of company stock worth $5,500,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

