Comerica Bank Has $2.78 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 173.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -297.14%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

