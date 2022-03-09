Comerica Bank Has $2.88 Million Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of LGI Homes worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LGI Homes by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $119.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $110.83 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

