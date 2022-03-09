Comerica Bank Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 16.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 56,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.02.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

