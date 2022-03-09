Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,901,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,897,000 after buying an additional 608,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.