Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,098,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $344,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $617,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $2,128,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:SONY opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $114.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.