Comerica Bank Purchases 103,579 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Vector Group worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Vector Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VGR shares. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

VGR stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

Vector Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.