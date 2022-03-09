Comerica Bank Sells 14,686 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $19,233,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 441,433 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 402.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 439,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,136,000 after acquiring an additional 378,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

