Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Commerce Bancshares worth $19,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $476,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

