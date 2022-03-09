Comparing Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) & Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexters has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Computer Task Group and Nexters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 3.50% 11.61% 5.37% Nexters N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Task Group and Nexters’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $392.29 million 0.35 $13.73 million $0.91 9.85 Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats Nexters on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions consist of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications, the development and deployment of customized software and solutions, and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Nexters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

