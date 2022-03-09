Comparing TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TeraWulf alerts:

48.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TeraWulf and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -2.66% 11.27% 8.89% Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TeraWulf and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 0.86 -$440,000.00 ($0.22) -26.50 Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 13.89 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.60

TeraWulf has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf (Get Rating)

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

About Greenpro Capital (Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.