Compound Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $109.91 or 0.00260958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $726.92 million and $57.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,613,586 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

