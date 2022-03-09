Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $65,318.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,001.63 or 1.00189338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00072201 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00244215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00134209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.81 or 0.00263446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00029644 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,696,720 coins and its circulating supply is 11,920,607 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

