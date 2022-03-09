Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.25 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE CFF traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,077. The stock has a market cap of C$84.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.99.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

