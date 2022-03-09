Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $68,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,164,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 61.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

