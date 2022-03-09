Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.98

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.98 and last traded at $88.75, with a volume of 1545303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 934,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,610,000 after purchasing an additional 694,778 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

