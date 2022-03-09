Contrasting Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) & Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barclays and Avidbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $30.17 billion 1.15 $9.87 billion $2.08 3.98 Avidbank $60.20 million 2.66 $12.26 million $2.03 12.61

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avidbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 29.13% 9.28% 0.46% Avidbank 20.37% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Barclays has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Barclays and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 0 7 8 0 2.53 Avidbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avidbank has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Avidbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avidbank is more favorable than Barclays.

Summary

Barclays beats Avidbank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K. consumer credit card business, U.K. wealth management business and corporate banking for smaller businesses. The Barclays International division comprises the corporate banking franchise, the investment bank, the U.S. and international cards business and international wealth management. Barclays was founded on July 20, 1896 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Avidbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

