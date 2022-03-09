Contrasting Flexible Solutions International (FSI) & Its Rivals

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE: FSI – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Flexible Solutions International to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International 11.64% 14.55% 10.23% Flexible Solutions International Competitors 33.39% 11.26% 1.33%

21.0% of Flexible Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International $31.41 million $2.98 million 12.33 Flexible Solutions International Competitors $1.11 billion $8.55 million 8.03

Flexible Solutions International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International. Flexible Solutions International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexible Solutions International’s rivals have a beta of 3.23, meaning that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flexible Solutions International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Flexible Solutions International Competitors 92 375 333 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Flexible Solutions International’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flexible Solutions International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Flexible Solutions International rivals beat Flexible Solutions International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket. The Biodegradable Polymers segment offers products used by the petroleum, chemical, utility and mining industries to prevent corrosion and scaling in water piping. The company was founded by Robert N. O’Brien in 1989 and is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

