Contrasting Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Rio Tinto Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.79% -3.71% Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A

11.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Western Copper & Gold and Rio Tinto Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper & Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Rio Tinto Group 3 7 7 0 2.24

Rio Tinto Group has a consensus target price of $100.13, indicating a potential upside of 29.15%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Western Copper & Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Rio Tinto Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A $1.52 million ($0.03) -63.33 Rio Tinto Group $63.50 billion 1.52 $21.09 billion N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper & Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Western Copper & Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

