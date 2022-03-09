Contrasting SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and SLR Senior Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $29.32 million 7.36 $13.92 million $0.72 18.68

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund.

Dividends

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 39.35% 5.99% 2.49%

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Nuveen Municipal Value Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

