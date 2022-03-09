Convex Finance (CVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $890.69 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $16.66 or 0.00040716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $890.69 million and $17.14 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00042767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.06 or 0.06487750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,087.19 or 1.00398410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 85,910,153 coins and its circulating supply is 53,454,299 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.