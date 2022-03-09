Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Down 6.6%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.74. Approximately 36,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 491,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

