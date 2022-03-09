Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 0.8% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. 5,224,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

