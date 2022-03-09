Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

CRTX opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,269,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,876,000 after acquiring an additional 315,514 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,618,000 after buying an additional 159,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 284,598 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.