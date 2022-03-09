Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $527.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,564. The company has a market cap of $234.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $312.71 and a one year high of $571.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $517.37 and its 200-day moving average is $502.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

