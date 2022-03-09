Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.70 on Wednesday, reaching $528.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,564. The firm has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $517.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $312.71 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

