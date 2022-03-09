Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Sells $270,500.00 in Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Clason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,116,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,448. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.23%.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

