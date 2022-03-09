Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading 11.9% Higher

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.99. 576,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,943,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

