Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Coupang has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

