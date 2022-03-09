Cranswick (LON:CWK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3,142.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,142 ($41.17) and last traded at GBX 3,182 ($41.69), with a volume of 257914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,248 ($42.56).

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,325 ($56.67).

The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,667.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,676.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

