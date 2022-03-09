Credit Suisse Group Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $650.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 130.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.56.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.