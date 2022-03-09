Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.38 ($64.54).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €47.48 ($51.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €55.33 and a 200 day moving average of €56.83. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($78.40).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

