CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 58,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 561,504 shares.The stock last traded at $42.20 and had previously closed at $38.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 73.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in CRH by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in CRH by 3,374.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 194,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CRH by 24.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

