Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $9.58. Cricut shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 9,323 shares.

The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 946,121 shares of company stock worth $18,471,713.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,317,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

