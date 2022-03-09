Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS: CWGL – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crimson Wine Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 3.09% -0.47% -0.40% Crimson Wine Group Competitors -32.35% -152.85% -21.53%

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crimson Wine Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crimson Wine Group Competitors 275 1266 1441 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 113.01%. Given Crimson Wine Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crimson Wine Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $64.11 million -$6.41 million 94.39 Crimson Wine Group Competitors $12.47 billion $2.09 billion -25.41

Crimson Wine Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group. Crimson Wine Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group’s peers have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, CA.

