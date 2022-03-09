CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,865,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,940,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $21,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

