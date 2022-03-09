Critical Comparison: Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) versus DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT)

DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Lifetime Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lifetime Brands $769.17 million 0.35 -$3.01 million $1.67 7.30

DAC Technologies Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifetime Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Lifetime Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A Lifetime Brands 4.28% 15.61% 4.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DAC Technologies Group International and Lifetime Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifetime Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lifetime Brands has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Lifetime Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Risk & Volatility

DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats DAC Technologies Group International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAC Technologies Group International (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of gun maintenance and gun safety products. It offers gun cleaning kits under the GunMaster brand, safety devices, gun locks, and other outdoor products. The company was founded by David Arthur Collins in July 1998 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About Lifetime Brands (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites. The International segment includes business operations conducted outside the United States. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

