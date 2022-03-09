Critical Comparison: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) vs. CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Truist Financial and CBB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $23.06 billion 3.37 $6.44 billion $4.47 13.09 CBB Bancorp $83.85 million 1.68 $27.53 million $2.65 5.17

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Truist Financial pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBB Bancorp pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Truist Financial and CBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 1 7 4 0 2.25 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Truist Financial presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Truist Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 27.30% 12.36% 1.45% CBB Bancorp 32.83% N/A N/A

Summary

Truist Financial beats CBB Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property, and casualty insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. It was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

