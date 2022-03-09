Critical Contrast: Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) versus Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -38.12% -125.36% -20.62% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Happiness Biotech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $143.73 million 4.98 -$25.44 million N/A N/A Happiness Biotech Group $71.49 million 0.17 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ascend Wellness and Happiness Biotech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00 Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.31%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Summary

Happiness Biotech Group beats Ascend Wellness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products. It also offers a range of ganoderma lucidum products, such as essence oil, cleansing milk, shampoo, shower gel, and nourishing cream products under the Cai Zhi Ning brand, as well as edible fungi. In addition, the company provides disinfectants, non-medical face masks, and COVID-19 anti-body testing kits. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. Happiness Biotech Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

