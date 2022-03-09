Critical Contrast: FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) versus Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FVCBankcorp and Capstar Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Capstar Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

FVCBankcorp currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Capstar Financial has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.01%. Given FVCBankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Capstar Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Capstar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.93 $21.93 million $1.50 13.93 Capstar Financial $141.14 million 3.34 $48.68 million $2.19 9.71

Capstar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 30.16% 11.59% 1.19% Capstar Financial 34.49% 13.66% 1.55%

Summary

Capstar Financial beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Capstar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

