Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Trading Down 3.2%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating)’s share price were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.10. Approximately 469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products consist of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.