Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.08). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 540,317 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,332,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRON opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.