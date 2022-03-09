Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,860 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.80. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

