Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 161.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 43.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHH opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.57. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.