Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trimble by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

