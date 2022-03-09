Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $468.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.71. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

