Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CR opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

