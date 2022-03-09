Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after buying an additional 342,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after buying an additional 247,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,549,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

