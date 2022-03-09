Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

